ICSI (CS) results: Bengaluru boy and Delhi girl top professional and executive exams

Ranjith Kumara Dasa Ramesh Babu of Bengaluru topped the professional programme and Puneeta Goyal of Delhi topped the executive programme of company secretaries

In the executive programme, 2.89% of candidates passed in both modules, with 9.50% clearing module – I and 9.98% passing module – II. In the professional programme 2.99% of candidates passed in all modules, with 10.44% passing module–I; and 17% and 17.90% clearing module II and III, respectively .

The results are available with subject wise breakup of marks on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (www.icsi.edu). ICSI is providing the facility of downloading of e-result-cum-marks statement by the examinees of the executive programmes.

Results are also being sent through emails to students who had registered their requests with their email IDs on the institute’s website.

Steps to check your results

1.Click on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (http://www.icsi.edu/).

2. Check the drop down menu and select your examination, executive or professional, and key in your roll number.

3. Download and take out a printout.