ICWAI June 2017 foundation, intermediate and final exam result declared, check it here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), earlier known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI), has declared the result of foundation, intermediate and final examination conducted in June.





Candidates can check their results by going on the official result website of ICAI.

or

Click here to directly go to the login page for foundation exam result

Click here to directly go to the login page for intermediate exam result

Click here to directly go to the login page for final exam result

Steps to check the result on the login page:

For result for June 2017 Foundation Examination:

Key in the Identification number and click on view result

Instructions :

For new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format is (EF0000001234,SF0000000123,NF0000000123)

For old registrations (before 2012) the Identification number starts with Region Code (SFC/EFC/NFC/WFC) followed by 6 digit no.

Please add 0 if you have 3 digit no.(eg : SFC/000452)

For Intermediate Result For June 2017 Term:

Key in the registration number* and click on display result

Instructions:

Registration Number should be entered in 11 digit format e.g. “00000000000”.

For Result related queries, please mail to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in / helpdesk@icmai.in

* Mandatory Field

For final result for June 2017 term:

Key in the registration number* and click on display result

Instructions:

Registration Number should be entered in 11 digit format e.g. “00000000000”.

For Result related queries, please mail to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in / helpdesk@icmai.in

* Mandatory Field