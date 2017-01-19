 IDBI executive exam 2017 results declared, check merit list here | education$career | Hindustan Times
IDBI executive exam 2017 results declared, check merit list here

education Updated: Jan 19, 2017 17:39 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IDBI bank has declared the results of examination held for the recruitment of Executives on its official website. Ravi Kumar/HT file.

The IDBI bank has declared the results of examination held for the recruitment of Executives on its official website. The examination was held on January 6, 2017.

Steps to check the results:

Go to IDBI’s official website

Click on the link ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’

Click on the link ‘Merit candidate list’ in the current results section

Registration number of candidates in the merit list will be displayed on the screen

Or click here to directly go to the merit list.

The bank has also published a table showing category-wise and test-wise cut-off applied for objective test and on total (Out of 150). Candidates can check this by clicking on the link for ‘Category wise & Test wise cut-off’.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to undergo a probation period of three years. Once they complete their probation, they will be absorbed as assistant manager in the bank.

Or click here to directly go to the Category wise & Test wise cut-off.

Note: Visit IDBI’s official website for latest updates.

<