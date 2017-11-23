Ignou admit card/hall ticket for December 2017 term-end exam released, download it now

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for December 2017 term-end examinations on its official website.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU

2) Click on link ‘Hall Tickets for Dec 2017 Term End Examination’ to go to the login page

3) Enter nine digit enrolment number and select programme

4) Click on submit

5) Admit will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

The term-end exam will commence on December 1 and conclude on December 23, 2017. Click here to check the schedule of the examination.

Note: Visit official website of IGNOU for latest news and updates.