IGNOU BEd entrance test result for 2018 session declared @ ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the BEd entrance examination result for 2018 session on its official website, www.ignou.ac.in.

The examination was held on September 24, 2017.

Steps to check the result:

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU (@ http://www.ignou.ac.in/)

2) Click on link ‘IGNOU Announces Result for B.Ed. Entrance Examination for 2018 session new’ to go to the login page

3) Enter your enrolment number

4) Click on submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Qualifying in the entrance test does not mean an offer of admission. Counselling for admission for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

Note: Visit official website of IGNOU for latest news and updates.