Ignou begins admission to Bachelor Preparatory Programme 2018 through CSC network

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) said on Wednesday that admission to its Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) for the January 2018 session has begun online through common service centre (CSC) for the first time across the country.

The university said BPP is a non-formal channel to be eligible for a bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor in social work and bachelor in tourism studies of the university.

“The programme is meant for those students who do not have the essential qualifications of 10+2. In the absence of such a qualifying certificate, these students are deprived of higher education. BPP has been designed to meet this gap for which no prior formal education is required,” Subhas Shetgovekar, the programme coordinator for the BPP programme, said.

The university invited admission for 136 programmes in online mode and 11 programmes in offline mode.

The programme is available in nine regional languages - English, Oriya, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam and Gujarati. Its duration is minimum six months and maximum two years.