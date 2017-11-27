Ignou term end exam (TEE) to begin from Dec 1, check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) will conduct the term end examination (TEE) for December 2017 from December 1 to 23 at over 850 examination centres, officials said on Monday.

The university said it has allotted 855 exam centres, including 16 overseas and 90 venues in jail for jail inmates, for 497,883 eligible students, who applied for the exam. The admit cards or hall tickets have also been issued and are available on the university’s website www.ignou.ac.in, it said in a statement.

Officials at exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in the exam even if they do not possess the admit card provided their names exist in the list of examinees for that venue, it said.

The statement added students must carry the valid identity card issued by the university during the exam and that mobile phones are not permitted inside the exam hall.

Separate hall tickets will be issued to the students of bachelor and masters of computer application for term end practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective regional centres in the last week of December for their practical exams.

All theory exam centres for students of bachelor in library and information science may not conduct the practical tests. Students must contact the centre superintendent and check the notice board for information about their centre for the practical exam.