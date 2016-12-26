IIFT MBA (IB) 2017-19 written test results declared, check them here

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has declared the name of candidates selected to appear in the second round of entrance test for its MBA programme in International Business (IB). The written exam was held on November 27, 2016.

Candidates can check the results by visiting IIFT’s official website.

Read more

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website of IIFT

Click on the link, ‘MBA (IB) 2017-19 : LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SECOND ROUND’ in the centre of the page

A Pdf page containing list of 1973 shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

Check your name on the list and save it on your computer

Or click here to directly go to the list.

Those who have cleared the written test will be invited for essay writing, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2017.