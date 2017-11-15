IIFT MBA (IB) 2018-20 entrance test admit card released, download it now

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has released the admit card of entrance test for its MBA programme in International Business (IB) 2018-20. The written exam will be held on December 3, 2017.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Visit the official website of IIFT

2) Click on the link, ‘MBA (IB) 2018-20: Online admit card’

3) Enter candidate’s name and application number in the login page that opens

4) Click on submit

5) Admit card will be displayed on your computer

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer too

Selection process

Selection will done on the basis of written test, group discussion, writing skill assessment and interview. Based on the marks of written test, candidates will be invited for second phase of selection process comprising group discussion, writing skill assessment and interview.