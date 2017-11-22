IIIT-H artificial intelligence, machine learning course to start in Jan 2018

IT environments today require people to be knowledgeable about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).Research institute International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has reported receiving a very positive response to its new AI/MS programme for technology professionals announced four weeks ago. About 250 software professionals have joined the first batch.

The programme is slated to start at IIIT-Hyderabad’s Machine Learning Laboratory beginning January 2018, and will be executed in association with career consultantTalentSprint.

Digital Transformation is an existential imperative that enterprises have embarked upon in recent years. Awareness of current technology trends and development methodologies are needed to be relevant to today’s enterprise IT environments. AI systems that were until recently largely in academic research labs have suddenly moved into the mainstream. Added to this, over the past year, is the rapid emergence of AI/ML-based solutions in the mainstream enterprise space, Dr PJ Narayanan, director, IIIT-Hyderabad, has said.

Enrolment for a second concurrent batch has also begun with the focus this time on getting women professionals on board. Registering the response to the first batch, IIIT-Hyderabad and TalentSprint have also announced that enrolment for a second concurrent batch has begun. The focus this time around is to get more women professionals on board as an overall initiative to promote diversity in technology companies.

To this end, special scholarships for women professionals are being offered by the organisers of the program.

Dr Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint said, “The entire narrative in the technology space has changed. AI/ML capabilities amongst working professionals has become a key requirement for career progression and professional relevance. What is interesting is that we have already seen enrolments from across fifty companies, cutting across products, services, and start-up sectors. These are professionals who want to make an immediate impact in their current roles with AI/ML solutions. This is a clear indicator that the market is ready for high-end programs.”

The programme is directed by Dr CS Jawahar, a leading expert in the field of AI and ML. He will be supported through the program by a team of academicians and industry leaders.

Those interested in the program can check: https://cie.iiit.ac.in/aiml/