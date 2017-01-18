IIM Ahmedabad launches EPGP programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched an e-postgraduate programme in management (ePGP). It is a two-year programme offered on the interactive onsite learning platform. The objective is to impart management education to junior, mid and senior level professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to hone their skills and improve strategies to take their organisations to the next level.

The course, with over 800 classroom instruction hours, provides the participants with skills for leadership in today’s knowledge economy through an innovative curriculum. During the first year, the curriculum focuses on equipping participants with knowledge in various areas of management. The second-year curriculum offers a range of electives to allow participants to explore management subjects in depth.

It will be offered in hybrid learning mode with combined sessions delivered through the interactive learning platform, classroom-based instruction, continuous evaluation, and mentored project work. For more information, click here