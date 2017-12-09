IIM-L to host PAN-IIM World Management Conference from Dec 14

Lucknow The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow will host the fifth PAN-IIM World Management Conference in Lucknow between December 14 and 16.

This is an annual event organised by the IIMs and supported by the HRD ministry.

The forum provides an opportunity for academicians, researchers, practitioners, policy makers and thought leaders to exchange ideas and foster collaboration, IIM-L sources said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister of state ministry of communications (independent charge), Manoj Sinha, will be the chief guests at the inaugural function.

The CM will inaugurate Digital Street, an expo showcasing leading innovations and technologies on Digital India. Sinha will speak on the contribution of the telecom sector in the making of digital India.

Prof Satya Bhushan Dash, convener, PAN IIM organising committee and Ajit Prasad, director, IIM Lucknow, will also be present.

The conference agenda will comprise of exhibitions, conferences, awards in a single, unique and distinctive global platform in India.

The previous editions were initiated by IIM Calcutta (2013), IIM Kozhikode (2014), IIM Indore (2015) and IIM Ahmedabad (2016).