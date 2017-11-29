IIM-Shillong wins Steel-a-thon 2017

Jamshedpur Indian Institute of Management-Shillong (IIMS) emerged the winner of the 4th edition of Steel-a-thon 2017, the annual business challenge competition organised by Tata Steel.

The grand finale was closely contested among 16 B-school teams that presented their business case solutions to a jury comprising senior management of Tata Steel led by Peeyush Gupta, vice-president (steel marketing and sales), at Kolkata on Monday, a Tata Steel press release said.

The case studies pertained to various domains including corporate and digital strategy, human resource management, marketing and sales, supply chain and logistics.

This year, Steel-a-thon witnessed a higher participation compared to last year, with total participation of over 1,600 teams (over 5,000 students), up from last edition’s count of nearly 1,000 teams.

IIM Shillong, which emerged as the winner of Steel-a-thon 2017, was followed by IIM Indore as first runner-up and JBIMS Mumbai and SIBM Pune jointly as the 2nd runners-up.

Addressing on the occasion, Gupta said, “Steel-a-thon provides students with a unique opportunity to work on real-life business problems over a three-month period while pursuing studies.”

“Steel-a-thon intends to hone the best talents in the country to become business leaders and solution providers.”

This platform helps identify talent, fresh ideas, out-of-the-box thinking and plays a major part in a student’s professional life, the release said.

The champions walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2,50,000, a trophy and a certificate. The first and the second runners-up teams were awarded with cash prizes of Rs 1,50,000 and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively along with certificates.