IIMA summer placements: Most offers from goods and services companies

About 45 firms participated in cluster two of IIM Ahmedabad’s summer placement process for the PGP class of 2019 on Wednesday. These included government enterprises and companies dealing with consumer goods, general management and leadership, advisory consulting, and consumer services.

Consumer goods and services included regulars such as AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. AB InBev made nine offers, Airtel and HUL made eight offers each, while P&G and Star TV made seven offers each. The general management and leadership cohort saw a large number of offers. The RPG Group made 14 offers whereas the Aditya Birla Group made 10 offers.

Firms like Amazon and Flipkart in the Retail B2B space. Amazon extended 12 offers and Flipkart made eight. The Government of Telangana, which hired for the industry and commerce and ITE&C departments, made five offers.

The third cluster will be held on November 12.