IIMB launches doctoral programme in entrepreneurship

Bengaluru The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has launched a doctoral programme in entrepreneurship, leveraging its expertise in mentoring and incubating entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The PhD programme aims at providing impetus to the increasing need for scholarly research in entrepreneurship and to create a vibrant pool of faculty specialising in that domain, said professor Rejie George Pallathitta, chairperson, fellow programme in management (FPM) at IIMB.

The FPM is IIMB’s doctoral programme.

Prof K Kumar, chairperson, academic programmes at the NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) and senior faculty at IIMB, said there was a strong movement the world over to incorporate entrepreneurship as part of the curriculum of general and mainstream education.

IIMB is the first management school in the country to offer an FPM with specialisation in entrepreneurship, he said. The institute has deep academic expertise in entrepreneurship and faculty who are active researchers in the field of entrepreneurship, who bring state-of-the-art knowledge to impact the practice of entrepreneurship through its education and incubation programmes, he said.

At IIMB, the doctoral programme takes typically five years to complete, the first two years being for coursework.