Cabinet approves bill that empowers IIMs to award degrees instead of diplomas

Jan 24, 2017
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cabinet approves IIM amendment Bill which gives powers to IIMs to award degrees to its students instead of diplomas.(HT File Photo)

A bill aimed at granting statutory powers to IIMs, enabling them to give full-fledged degrees, received the Union cabinet’s approval on Tuesday.

Until now, the 20 premier management institutes in the country had been awarding post-graduate diplomas to their students.

The human resource development (HRD) ministry may table the proposed draft of the Indian Institutes of Management Bill in the upcoming budget session of Parliament, after obtaining the law ministry’s approval.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted:

According to sources, the draft Indian Institute of Management Bill-2017 will also grant the board of governors the power to order a probe against an IIM director if his institute was not performing as per the provisions of the proposed Act. The investigation will be conducted by a person not below the rank of a high court judge.

The proposed draft said the board must evaluate the performance of a new institute within the first three years of its establishment, and every few years after that.

The HRD ministry had earlier decided to remove the President of India from the post of IIM visitor. The first citizen of India is the visitor to all major government-funded institutes, including IITs and central universities.

Sources said the Modi government was keen on granting more autonomy to IIMs, and additional powers to their governing boards.

