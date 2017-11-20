IIT Kharagpur alumnus among World’s Top 50 Thinkers in 2017

The Thinkers50, a global ranking of management thinkers, has named quality guru Subir Chowdhury among the world’s top 50 thinkers for the year 2017.

Published every two years, the ranking is a guide to which thinkers and which ideas matter now.

An expert on quality and process improvements, Chowdhury is an author on Six Sigma philosophy and often hailed as a ‘leading quality expert.’

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Chowdhury is currently the chairman and CEO of ASI Consulting Group, LLC. He’s also the author of The Difference: When Good Enough Isn’t Enough (Crown Business, 2017), which has made it to the USA Today bestseller list and is a national bestseller in India.

Through the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Foundation, he founded the Subir Chowdhury School of Quality and Reliability at IIT Kharagpur, the first of its kind in Asia, for all IIT students who desire academic training in the concepts of quality assurance. Modules on quality and reliability are designed on engineering processes and their impact on environment and life in general.

To help promote understanding of how quality affects all levels of business function and public policy, Chowdhury has launched an app “Subir Chowdhury: Quality is Everyone’s Business” available on Android and iOS platforms.