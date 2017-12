IIT-Kharagpur placements: 1,200 job offers, 15% jump this year in phase 1

Kolkata About 1,200 students received job offers at the end of phase one of the 2017-18 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) - a 15% jump from last year, a statement from the institute said on Thursday.

This placement season started with enrolment of 2,054 students which is the maximum at an individual Indian Institute of Technology.

“This is due to the wide variety of disciplines that are offered by IIT Kharagpur. The 1,200 offers are due to 200 companies that visited during the phase 1,” the statement said.

In a new trend this year, PSUs started visiting the campus during November, which is much before the actual placement session started.

The placements for undergraduate (UG) students touched the 75% mark, which is an improvement of 12% while the placements for postgraduate (PG) students is at 38%, showing an improvement of 14% compared to last year. B.Arch saw a jump of 20% compared to last year.

“This year the Career Development Centre (CDC) has initiated a placement drive for PhDs graduating/graduated within two months and this gave a fruitful outcome with 26 PhDs getting placed across reputed teaching and research institutions,” the release added.