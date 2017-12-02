IIT Madras placements: 195 offers, highest package of over Rs 1 crore, say reports

Chennai Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) this year saw a substantial increase in placements on day one, Friday, at 195 instead of last year’s 160, with 11 students getting international job offers.

A number of news reports also said students were offered pay packages of over Rs1 crore.

Interestingly, to ensure students took on the hirers without getting too stressed, IIT Madras also put an end to its graveyard slot usually beginning in the early hours of day one from 12 midnight to 6 am.

About 33 companies hired students over two sessions on day one as compared to 27 last year.

The total number of international offers have also increased. This year saw 11 international offers on day one as compared to three last year (2016-17).

The highest number of offers, 10 each, were made by EXL Services, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Samsung Research Institute Bangalore.

About 41% of the offers were from analytics/finance/consulting, while core plus research and development offers stood at 32% , IT at 25% and FMCG at 2%.

Apart from placements, 114 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have been made to IIT Madras students as against 73 last year.

The PPOs made to students who excelled as interns were made by Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs.