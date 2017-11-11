IIT Roorkee develops technique to reverse antibiotic resistance

Roorkee A path-breaking technique that will potentially help reverse drug resistance and enable the existing antibiotics to act effectively has been developed by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee here.

Bacteria that becomes resistant to drug uses a system called efflux pumps that act as tiny motors to flush out the antibiotic from the cells.

As a result, the drug is unable to reach its target, ensuring the survival of the bacteria even in the presence of an antibiotic.

In the study, published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, the researchers reported the discovery of a molecule, named ‘IITR08027’, which disrupts the process to energise the efflux pumps and thus slows down the outflow of antibiotics.

Further, IITR08027 when used in combination with fluoroquinolones -- antibiotics like ciprofloxacin, commonly used to treat respiratory and urinary tract infections -- allows the drugs to kill the bacterial cells, thereby effectively tackling the antibiotic resistance problem.

“Antibiotic resistance in bacterial pathogens has been one of the major issues that plagues the healthcare sector today. According to an estimate, about 1,900 people die every day due to antibiotic resistant infections, which amounts to about 70,000 deaths per year,” said Ranjana Pathania, associate professor at the varsity.