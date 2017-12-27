IIT Roorkee professor bags prestigious award for cancer research

Roorkee: Pranita P Sarangi, a professor of Biotechnology at IIT, Roorkee, has bagged this year’s Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award.

Sarangi was chosen for the award by the department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, government of India, for her scientific achievements and proposed work in the field of cancer immunology, an IIT release said.

The IYBA award covers a research grant up to Rs 50 lakh and a cash award prize of Rs 1 lakh per year during the project period.

“This is a highly prestigious scheme from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology to identify and nurture outstanding young scientists with innovative ideas to pursue research in frontier areas of biotechnology,” Sarangi said about her achievement.

Sarangi’s work revolves around the immune system, which plays a crucial role in protecting the body from the development of cancers. “In a a cancer patient, with progression of time, the anti-cancer immunity is gradually reduced and becomes non-functional. Scientists have shown that cancer cells adopt various mechanisms to make our immune cells non-functional....The proposed work will discover new molecular interactions in a cancer environment that re-educate our immune cells not to fight against the cancerous cells. Thus, this will help in the development of novel targeted therapeutics that could further help in managing cancer patients by restoring the functions of the immune cells”, she added.