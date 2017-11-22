IIT Ropar to host convocation at new campus

New Delhi The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) will host its sixth convocation ceremony on November 28 at its sprawling 500-acre permanent new campus on the banks of the river Sutlej.

The new campus, which will be operational in 2018, has been recently awarded the five-star green rating, GRIHA, for its master plan.

The chief guest at the convocation will be Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, principal advisor to the minister of power, new and renewable energy.

Established in 2008, the institute is known for its research initiatives and at present accommodates 1,100 students and 120 faculty members.

One of the eight new IITs set up by the ministry of human resource development in 2008, the institute has been ranked third among the new IITs in overall and fifth in engineering category in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2017, announced by the HRD ministry.