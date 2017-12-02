IITKGP: 160-plus offers on first day of placements

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP) had on campus HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, among others, on day one of placements. About 160-plus offers were made.

First -time visitors this year included Apple Inc, with five offers; UK based Halma plc, a group of technology companies making products for hazard detection and life protection and a Dubai based Dunia Finance offering financial solutions.

US based consulting firm Rubric, Tower Research Capital, Vedanta, Qualcomm, EXL Services, Microsoft, ITC, UBER, Flipkar and others too were among the hirers, an IITKGP press release said.

In an endeavour to encourage young minds contributing to core sectors, early placements were organised by IITKGP’s Career Development Centre (CDC) for PSUs. It resulted in an encouraging start with ISRO and ONGC with 13 offers, the release added.

The CDC expected core sectors too show an encouraging outcome. Prof. Debasis Deb, chairman, CDC, said “So far we are extremely happy with the upbeat response that our students have received this recruitment season. While our students have worked very hard, the institute too has been upgrading and updating its curriculum in keeping with the industry requirement. CDC has taken innovative initiatives to strengthen the relationship between the institute and the industry, exploring various avenues to engage beyond recruitment like industrial internship for a semester or more, organising open houses and workshops enlightening the students about the importance of core engineering sectors. The students are now reaping the benefits.

On day 2 the institute is scheduled to host 36 companies for recruitment.