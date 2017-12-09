IITKGP placements: Records broken with more than 1,000 job offers

All sorts of records seem to have been broken at IIT Kharagpur during placement season 2017-18 with more than 1,000 students getting job offers till date.

A release from the institute said these numbers were “way ahead of” placements in the last few years.

According to the institute, the “surge” started when companies like EXL Services, Intel, Adobe System, Barclays (Pune), Citi (Pune), Goldman Sachs, Mentor Graphics, Mercari Japan, Qualcomm, SAP Labs, Samsung, Oyo Rooms and Quantiphi started hiring in large numbers.

Quantiphi Analytics till now is the largest recruiter of the season, offering 34 jobs. It’s followed by Intel with 33 offers.

The 1,000 mark was crossed on day eight of the placements with Standard Chartered Bank and Wipro making 13 offers each and Capgemini 12 offers.

The first phase of placements at IIT Kharapur will continue till December 14 with more than 50 companies and universities expected to visit the campus.