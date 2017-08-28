IITs, Central universities will soon tune in to ‘patriotic’ music

New Delhi: Campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other Central universities will soon have “patriotic” music performances.

The HRD ministry has asked these institutions to host music bands that will perform patriotic songs.

As part of the programme named Yeh India ka time hai, the government has identified certain bands which will be visiting campuses across the country to perform on campuses. Some numbers will be selected from Bollywood films.

“A private entertainment firm has been taken on board which has identified around a dozen rock bands. The shows will be planned in various institutions over the next month,” a senior official said.

This initiative is aimed at celebrating 70 years of Independence and 75 years of the Quit India Movement this year.

Earlier this month, the government had also asked all universities and educational institutions to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs in the run-up to the 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The varsities and schools also organised an oath taking ceremony where students, teachers and non-teaching staff took a pledge to make the country a ‘terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society’.