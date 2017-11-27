IMI New Delhi announces admission to four postgraduate courses for 2018

The International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi, one of the leading business schools of the country, has announced admission for its four postgraduate diploma courses, including the executive programme, for its 2018 batch.

The last date to fill the form for the two-year full-time programmes - postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM), postgraduate diploma in human resource management (PGDM-HRM), postgraduate diploma in banking and financial services (PGDM-B&FS) - is December 4.

And, those interested in the 15-month executive postgraduate diploma in management (EXPGDM) can apply until February 12, 2018. The programme is aimed at middle-level managers with a minimum of five years of work experience.

It includes 10.5 months of coursework at the IMI’s New Delhi campus and a five-week optional course at a partner business school in Europe or the US. The executives then present a dissertation over the next three months and company-sponsored candidates present theirs where they work.

The application form for the courses is available at http://admission.imi.edu/ and the institute only accepts online forms.

The institute has been ranked first among the private B-schools and seventh among management institutes in the country by the Indian Ranking 2016 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) - a methodology adopted by the Union ministry of human resource development.

The IMI was established in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Geneva, which is now IMD, Lausanne.