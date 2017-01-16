IMI New Delhi PGDM course: Apply before January 20

New Delhi-based International Management Institute (IMI) has said it has reopened admissions to its post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) and the last date to apply is January 20.

“On pressing demand of aspiring students, who have got very good CAT percentile and now see an opportunity to get selected at IMI, we are reopening for few days only to give them also a fair chance,” chairperson (admissions) Shailendra Nigam said.

PGDM at IMI, which was established in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Geneva (now IMD, Lausanne), is a two-year program and designed to prepare students for careers across functional areas of management.

Read more

Introduced in 1993, the course has been attracting candidates from diverse educational streams ranging from engineering, medicine, architecture, social sciences, economics and commerce.

Students who have scored well in the common admission test can apply for the course. The application form for the course is available at http://admission.imi.edu and the institute only accepts online forms.

IMI is India’s first corporate sponsored business school and receives sponsorship from various corporate houses in the country.