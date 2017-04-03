 Here’s the list of top pharmacy colleges in HRD ministry rankings | education$higher-studies | Hindustan Times
Here’s the list of top pharmacy colleges in HRD ministry rankings

education Updated: Apr 03, 2017 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
India Rankings 2017

Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard is the best place to study pharmacy in India, closely followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Mohali, said a government ranking on Monday.(Praful Gangurde/Representative Image)

Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard is the best place to study pharmacy in India, closely followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Mohali, said a government ranking on Monday.

The India Rankings 2017, released by human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, put Chandigarh’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at number 3, Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai at 4 and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, at 5. Here’s the complete list of colleges.

