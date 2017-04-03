Here’s the list of top colleges in HRD ministry rankings

Delhi dominated the list of India’s top colleges, with three institutes from the Capital in the top five, announced by the government on Monday.

According to the India Rankings 2017 for colleges, Miranda House is India’s best college, Shri Ram College of Commerce is third and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College fifth. Chennai’s Loyola College was second and Tiruchirapalli’s Bishop Heber College was fourth.

This is the first time colleges were ranked under the Institutional Ranking Framework. Click here to see the complete list of top colleges.