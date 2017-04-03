Here’s the list of top management schools in HRD ministry rankings

All five of India’s best management schools are IIMs, a government ranking of educational institutions said on Monday. The India Rankings 2017 awarded the top spot to IIM-Ahmedabad, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta. These are also the three oldest of the premier management institute chain.

IIT-Delhi, Kharagpur and Roorkee also made it to the top 10.

Sr. No. Names of the Institution India Rankings 2016 India Rankings 2017 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 2 1 2 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 1 2 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 3 3 4 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 4 4 5 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 5 5 6 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Not applied 6 7 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Not applied 7 8 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Not applied 8 9 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 13 9 10 Indian Institute of Management Indore 10 10

The India rankings 2017 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered more than 3,300 institutes across 20 parameters.

