 Indian Bank PO prelims exam: Results expected to be declared soon | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Indian Bank PO prelims exam: Results expected to be declared soon

education Updated: Jan 30, 2017 15:22 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The results of the preliminary examination for filling 324 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in Indian Bank is expected to be declared soon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results of the preliminary examination for filling 324 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in Indian Bank is expected to be declared soon. The preliminary examination was held on January 22, 2017.

According to the recruitment notification issued by the bank, the tentative results date for preliminary exam is January 30, 2017. The tentative date for download of call letter for the main exam is February 16 while the online main examination is expected to be held on February 28, 2017. Hindustan Times does not have any independent confirmation about the date of PO prelims results declaration.

Expected steps to check the results (after they are declared):

1) Visit the Indian bank’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Careerson the top of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘preliminary online exam results’

4) You will be directed to a login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and results will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Read more

Candidates who clear the prelims examination will be called for online main examination followed by an interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in any branch of the Indian Bank.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official website for details and updates.

tags

more from education

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you