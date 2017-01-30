Indian Bank PO prelims exam: Results expected to be declared soon

The results of the preliminary examination for filling 324 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in Indian Bank is expected to be declared soon. The preliminary examination was held on January 22, 2017.

According to the recruitment notification issued by the bank, the tentative results date for preliminary exam is January 30, 2017. The tentative date for download of call letter for the main exam is February 16 while the online main examination is expected to be held on February 28, 2017. Hindustan Times does not have any independent confirmation about the date of PO prelims results declaration.

Expected steps to check the results (after they are declared):

1) Visit the Indian bank’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Careers’ on the top of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘preliminary online exam results’

4) You will be directed to a login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and results will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Candidates who clear the prelims examination will be called for online main examination followed by an interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in any branch of the Indian Bank.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official website for details and updates.