Indian Bank PO Prelims on Jan 22, download admit card if you haven’t

The preliminary examination for filling 324 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in Indian Bank, through admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course offered through Manipal Global Education Services 2017-2018, will be held on January 22, 2017.

Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card until now should do it quickly. The admit card was issued on the official website on January 13 and will close on January 22.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit the Indian bank’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Careers’ on the top of the page

3) Click on the link for downloading ‘preliminary online exam call letter’

4) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

Candidates will be selected through a process consisting of online exam (preliminary and main) followed by an interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in any branch of the Indian Bank.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official website for details and updates.