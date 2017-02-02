Institute for training aircraft maintenance engineers launched

An institute aimed to developing a talent pipeline of aircraft maintenance engineers was launched in New Delhi on Thursday.

The launch of School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (SAME), that will offer a DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry-approved three-year AME course in mechanical and avionics, was announced by InterGlobe Education Services, a part of the InterGlobe Enterprises.

SAME will provide aspiring AMEs the requisite training and skills through a combination of rigorous class-room training, practical knowledge and on-the-job-training, it said.

India is currently the 9th largest aviation market in the world with a size of about $ 16 billion and is poised to become the 3rd largest market by 2020, it said.

“With a growing economy and a larger number of people preferring air travel for business and personal requirements, the demand for high-quality and well-qualified aircraft maintenance engineers is expected to rise exponentially in the the coming years,” the release said.

According to release, the three-year course is divided into six semesters with the final and sixth semester devoted to on-the-job training.

The AME course prepares students for obtaining a license from the DGCA to undertake maintenance of civil aircraft registered in India, the release added.