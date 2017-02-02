 Institute for training aircraft maintenance engineers launched | education$higher-studies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Institute for training aircraft maintenance engineers launched

education Updated: Feb 02, 2017 17:55 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Aircraft maintenance

An institute aimed to developing a talent pipeline of aircraft maintenance engineers was launched in New Delhi on Thursday. (REUTERS/File)

An institute aimed to developing a talent pipeline of aircraft maintenance engineers was launched in New Delhi on Thursday.

The launch of School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (SAME), that will offer a DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry-approved three-year AME course in mechanical and avionics, was announced by InterGlobe Education Services, a part of the InterGlobe Enterprises.

SAME will provide aspiring AMEs the requisite training and skills through a combination of rigorous class-room training, practical knowledge and on-the-job-training, it said.

Read more

India is currently the 9th largest aviation market in the world with a size of about $ 16 billion and is poised to become the 3rd largest market by 2020, it said.

“With a growing economy and a larger number of people preferring air travel for business and personal requirements, the demand for high-quality and well-qualified aircraft maintenance engineers is expected to rise exponentially in the the coming years,” the release said.

According to release, the three-year course is divided into six semesters with the final and sixth semester devoted to on-the-job training.

The AME course prepares students for obtaining a license from the DGCA to undertake maintenance of civil aircraft registered in India, the release added.

tags

more from education

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you