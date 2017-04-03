Institutions with good ranking to get more funds and autonomy, says govt

Good performance in educational rankings conducted by the government would result in more funding and autonomy, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday after announcing the India Rankings for 2017.

“The educational institutions performing well in the annual ranking will be awarded with more funding or grants, enhanced autonomy and freedom of functioning and various other benefits,” Javadekar said at the release of the second domestic rankings under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

He said a policy regarding the same will be announced soon to encourage the spirit of competition and ultimately enhance the quality of education being provided by the institutions across the country.

Launched in 2015, NIRF is a methodology adopted by the HRD ministry to rank all institutions of higher education in India.

As a number of Delhi University colleges did not apply this time, HRD ministry officials said that from next year, their data will be taken directly from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) conducted by the government.

While the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru topped the ‘overall’ and ‘universities’ category, Delhi University’s Miranda House was adjudged the best college in the country.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which was at the third position in the ‘universities’ category last year, has been ranked second this time. Its rank in the overall category is sixth.

The HRD minister said the recognition being provided to JNU and Jadavpur University was entirely for their research and good work.

“JNU and Jadavpur University have not been awarded for their ‘pro-Afzal Guru’ slogans or for keeping their vice chancellor under siege but for their academic credentials and excellent research,” he said.

Jadavpur University has been ranked at the fifth position, while Hyderabad University, which was in the news over the suicide of its PhD student Rohith Vemula, has been ranked seventh in the lists of universities down from the fourth position it got last year.

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also made it to the list of the top 10 educational institutions.