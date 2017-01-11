IP University starts Phd admissions

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, has started the online admission process for the PhD programme (winter session) for the academic session 2016-17 in the disciplines of biotechnology, English and education.

Details regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedure, area of research and other relevant information in this regard are available here.

The last date for submission of online applications for this programme is January 27, 2017 up to 4pm. The common entrance test (CET) for this programme is on February 12, 2017.

Candidates who have qualified Council of Scientific and Industrial Research/University Grants Commission (UGC) – National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)/lecturership, Department of Biotechnology –JRF, Indian Council of Medical Research –JRF or having equivalent fellowships are exempted from the CET.

The minimum eligibility for admission will be a master’s degree (MSc/MA/MTech/MEd) or a postgraduate degree approved by Association of Indian Universities/All-India Council for Technical Education/UGC/National Council For Teacher Education/ or any other equivalent qualification in the relevant field with not less than 55% marks for the general category. A relaxation of five per cent will be given to SC/ST candidates and persons with disability.