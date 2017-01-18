IPPB Scale I Officers Main Exam: Admit card issued, download them here

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released the call letters (admit card) of candidates for the main examination to recruit Scale I officers on its official website. The call letters will be available for download until January 29, 2017. The examination will be held on January 29, 2017.

Read more

Steps to download the call letter:

1) Go to IPPB’s official website and click on the link ‘Work with IPPB’

2) Click on the link ‘Download Call Letter For Main Examination To Be Held On January 29, 2017’

3) Login with registration number/roll number and password (date of birth in DD-MM-YY format)

4) Enter captcha code and click on login

5) Call letter will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on the computer

Or click here to directly go to the login page

Candidates must carry the call letter to the examination centre. IPPB has also issued instructions for the candidates which can be read by visiting the official website of IPPB or below the story.

Scale I officers selection process consists of: (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination (iii) Interview.

The scheme of examination is given in the information handout given below.

Note: Visit IPPB’s official website regularly for latest updates.