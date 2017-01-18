IPPB Scale I Officers Prelims exam 2016: Results declared, check them here

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has declared the results of preliminary examination for recruitment of Scale I officers on its official website. The examination was held on January 7 and January 8, 2017.

Steps to check IPPB Scale I officers preliminary exam results:

1) Go to IPPB’s official website

2) Click on the link ‘Work with IPPB’in the top Left in Financial services column

3) Click on the link for ‘Shortlisted candidates for the main examination to be held on January 29th, 2017’

4) A pdf page containing roll number of successful candidates will appear on the screen

5) Check your roll number and take a printout and save it on the computer

The selected candidates can appear in the main examination to be held on January 29, 2017.

The selections consists of the following steps: (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination (iii) Interview.

Note: Please visit the official website of IPPB for latest updates.