ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) exams from Feb 7 and 26, respectively, check time tables

The time tables for The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE, Class 10) and Indian School Certificate Exam (ISC, Class 12) were released on Wednesday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). However, there are chances that the ISC 2018 exam dates could be subject to change if the chief election commission declares date of assembly elections that are due for certain states, CISCE has said in a release.

The ISC exams will begin on February 7 and end on April 2 while the ICSE exams will begin on February 26 and end on March 28.

ISC exams, detailed date sheet

The first paper in the ISC exams on February 7 is physics paper 2 (practical). The computer science paper 2 (practical) is on February 8. The last paper, psychology, is on April 2.

ICSE, detailed date sheet

The ICSE starts on February 26 with English paper 1, followed by mathematics on February 27. The last paper, environmental science (group II, elective) is on Wednesday, March 28.

Students should remember that CISCE has lowered the pass marks criteria for ICSE and ISC examinations by three and five percentage points. The new system will come into effect from 2019.

An ICSE (Class 10) student will now need just 33% to pass instead of the current 35%. A Class 12 (ISC) student will need 35% to pass instead of 40%. The move has been made for “close uniformity with other boards”, the CISCE had said in a circular a few months ago.

“The objective of this is to bring about close uniformity with other boards in the country,” Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, had said in the circular.

According to the circular, the decision had been taken after a number of meetings with the ministry of human resource development (HRD) along with other examination boards, Inter Board Working Group (IBWG) that recommended that all boards should have equal passing marks

“Among the many recommendations made by the Inter Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all the boards in the country should have the same pass mark criteria. In view of this the council has decided to change its pass mark criteria,” Arathoon had said.

The circular also advised the schools to implement the pass marks criteria in their internal examinations as well from the academic year 2018-19 onwards. For class 9 and 10, it is 33% and for class 11 and 12, the pass marks will be 35%.