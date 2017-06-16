Jharkhand board Class 12th arts result next week by June 20: JAC Chairperson

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result of the humanities stream of Class 12 board examination conducted by it next week, a senior official said on Friday.

“The results will be declared next week by Tuesday,” JAC chairperson Arvind Singh told the Hindustan Times.

This year, the exams between February 19 and March 7 were conducted amidst strict security as many of the exam centres fell in Maoist-hit areas of the tribal state. Few students were caught using unfair means and leaking of questions papers was also reported.

The intermediate exams were conducted across 444 centres for 3,26,107 students and over 1,87,610 appeared for the arts exam.

The result for the science and commerce were declared on May 30. The pass percentage of both the streams dipped as compared to last year. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 or 52.36% passed the exam. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, recording a pass percentage of 60.09.

Candidates can check their results on council’s official website jac.nic.in after they are declared.