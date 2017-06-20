JAC result 2017: Tribal students outperform all categories in Class 12 arts exam

Tribal students outperformed their counterparts from all categories, including the general candidates, this year in the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 humanities board examination, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, a majority of who live in the rural and suburban areas, achieved a pass percentage of 74.16 against 70.33 in the general category, 72.15 in other backward class, and 67.50 in Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

“It will be a confidence-booster for tribal students, and I am sure they will perform even better in the days to come,” said JAC chairperson Arvind Singh.

Tribals account for 26.2% of Jharkhand’s population of 33 million people. The Centre, as well as the state government, run several schemes to empower and educate the tribal youth, especially women.

Backward and left-wing extremism-affected Khunti district pulled out a surprise by producing the best result in the state this year, outperforming capital Ranchi and major cities including Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Bokaro.

The human trafficking hit district, hardly 50 kilometres from capital Ranchi, primarily includes rural areas and forest cover, with limited infrastructure for education. The total pass percentage in the district was 89.78 - the highest among all the 24 districts in Jharkhand.

“It is a matter of pride for the students and the education officials in Khunti that the district has performed best in the state. This proves that if you are hard-working and focused, your geographical location doesn’t make any difference,” said Singh.

Nearly 1,85,550 students appeared for the exams and 1,33,507 passed. The total pass percentage dipped by a marginal 2.24 points compared to last year as 71.95% students passed this year. In 2016, 74.19% students were successful in the arts stream.

Girls outperformed boys by achieving a pass percentage of 74.02 as compares to 69.19% boys, who cleared the exam. However, the number of girls taking the exam was much higher than boys - 10,5,919 girls appeared for the exams against only 79,632 boys.

Compared to Class 12 science and commerce and Class 10 results declared by JAC this year on May 30, arts stream saw the highest number of students clearing the exam.

The Class 10 results witnessed an all-time low this year, with a pass percentage of only 57. Out of the 90,871 examinees in Class 12 science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 and in commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 or 60.09% passed.