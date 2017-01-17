Jamia Millia’s film club to boost cinema as an art

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, has launched its film club to encourage study of cinema as an art form as well as a medium of mass communication. The club was inaugurated by film actor Sharmila Tagore on Tuesday. Kiran Karnik, former NASSCOM president, was the chief guest.

Amit Khanna, film and television producer-director, delivered the keynote address. Prof Talat Ahmad, vice chancellor, JMI, presided over the function.

Highlighting the significance of the film club, a senior official of the university said the idea is to motivate students to pursue cinema as an art form. It will provide exposure to students to good Indian and world cinema. It will also allow a critical study of cinema and its audiences. Tagore, was the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification from 2006-2011. She has served as member of many prestigious film festival juries including the Cannes Film Festival.

Screening of films will be a regular activity. Participants will also be able to interact with the film-makers on various aspects such as the cultural, economic and other aspects of producing a film. They will also be familiarised with the different genres of film-making.