IIT Kanpur’s video for JEE Advanced 2018 candidates is definitely worth checking out

Those giving the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2018 or JEE Advanced 2018 now have help, thanks to a video for the computer based test (CBT) released by the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur (IIT-K), which will be conducting the entrance test for admission to premium engineering institutes in India.

IIT-K has released the video on youtube and the link is available in Hindi and English to help students get familiar with the online test environment. You can access it here or at the official JEE website, jeeadv.ac.in. The video files are also available for downloads.

All candidates preparing for JEE (Advanced) should check out this very user-friendly video as it will help them save time on the day of the exam because it tells them exactly what to expect once they take their seats in the examination hall and look at their computer monitors. Where the photo and login details will appear and how to key in the passwords.

They have to read carefully all instructions which appear on the screen after they sign in.

The status of questions have also been mentioned: A white square shows questions not visited by the candidate.The red button shows questions visited but not answered and the green square indicates questions answered by candidate. Purple indicates questions marked by candidate - which means he or she wants to come back to the question to answer it.

A clock will be set at the server and countdown timer will appear once the exam starts but not when the candidate is reading the instructions.

Links to mock tests based on previous years’ paper also appears on the jeeadv.ac.in website.

Candidates should also know that there are minor differences in the JEE Advanced computer-based pattern from the JEE Main computer-based examination even though the basics are the same.

The JEE Advanced examination has some subjective questions.