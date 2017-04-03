JEE Main 2017: Check unofficial answer keys here

The Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) 2017 was held on Sunday for admissions in engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Around 10 lakh students from across the country appeared in the exam.

There were four sets of question papers carrying 90 questions each. Toppr.com has released the unofficial answer keys for all the four sets. The official answer keys is expected to be released later this month on the JEE (Main) website .

Here are the answer keys of the JEE-Mains 2017 as released by Toppr.com, an education-technology platform for classes 8 to 12.

Note: The answer keys have been released by Toppr.com. HT does not take any responsibility for any error in the keys.