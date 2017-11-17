JEE Main 2018: Points to consider while preparing for chemistry

Preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one of the most daunting tasks, especially when you are running out of time.

During this times of the year when JEE (Main) 2018 is just a few months away, having strong basics in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry can really open up a lot of avenues for the aspirants in the future. The time left for JEE preparation must be used as a tool and not a crutch. Therefore, strategic planning or subject-wise preparation is the need of the hour.

In this article, we are going to take up chemistry, which can assure you good marks in JEE.

Out of three major subjects, chemistry is the most scoring one, especially if it’s prepared with proper planning and committed study hours. Unlike Physics and Maths, Chemistry is less about applications and concepts and more about planning. To make the most of the scoring subject chemistry, it is essential to understand the fundamental concepts clearly. Having a good conceptual foundation will enable you to solve all types of chemistry problems.

Chemistry is divided into following three parts

Physical chemistry

Organic chemistry

Inorganic chemistry



Physical chemistry

Physical chemistry plays a vital role in evolving underlying principles of chemistry, which is more like maths and physics. It spots and explicates the physical and chemical properties of the matter. At JEE level, Physical chemistry begins from basics of mole concept, quantities at the atomic level and goes to energy, thermodynamics and kinetics which forms the basis of how reactions occur. Other topics from physical chemistry like concentration of solutions, chemical equilibrium, atomic structure, thermodynamics or chemical energetic serve as a pillar of chemistry in JEE.

Problems of physical chemistry are a bit complex and hence require lots of training. However, if concepts are at your fingertips, then solving the physical chemistry part becomes a lot easier. Therefore, it is advised to practice each and every chapter carefully and understand the concepts thoroughly.

Physical chemistry has the weightage of 30-40% in the JEE chemistry paper and hence it is most important among the physical, organic and inorganic chemistry.

Topics like solid state, gaseous state, chemical kinetics, chemical thermodynamics and equilibrium should be on top of your preparation list.

Organic chemistry

The second most important part of the JEE chemistry paper is the organic chemistry, which is based on the compounds of carbon. Although organic chemistry in itself is relatively vast at JEE level, it goes with general organic chemistry. It begins with the concept of resonance, IUPAC nomenclature, hybridization, isomerism, hyperconjugation, etc. Apart from these, stereoisomerism also proves to be the most critical part which at sometimes acts like a stumbling block for most of the students.

Organic chemistry contributes to approximately 30-40% of the JEE’s chemistry paper. It serves to be the most important part of chemistry which demands practice.

Topics like halides, hydrocarbons, alcohols and phenols, aldehydes and ketones, carboxylic acids etc from organic chemistry must be pinned in the mind of every student.

Inorganic chemistry

Inorganic chemistry is all about chemical reactions in the most primitive method. Here, the study is based on Mendeleev’s Periodic Table as the elements are divided according to their groups. The other scoring part of Inorganic chemistry is the coordination compounds followed by analytical chemistry and chemical reactions and metallurgy.

The JEE chemistry paper contains questions which are direct in nature and based on direct application of concepts. If you are well versed in the basic concepts then answering these questions can be a second’s job for you.

There is 25-30% weightage for inorganic chemistry in JEE’s chemistry paper. Though it seems to be a very small part, students cannot afford to get away with this section. Remember, even a single mark can help you get a good rank in JEE. So, practice as much as you can and you are surely going to boost your AIR.

Also, to make the entire preparation process for chemistry simpler and fruitful, we have drafted a few guidelines as a study strategy for your reference:

* Focus on clearing concepts, application skills and completing the syllabus on time

* Chemistry demands practice. Numerical in chemistry may appear simpler but require lots of practice to ensure no errors are made. Pay attention to each and every detail in the question

* The key to emerging victorious in organic chemistry is patience. Give ample time to topics like general organic chemistry, stereochemistry, etc

* Chemistry is highly scoring in every section. If you find yourself a bit behind in any one of the topics, focus on improving the other two sections

* Attempt theoretical questions first followed by numerical ones

* Must solve previous question papers from at least 10-15 years before appearing for JEE. This will help you get the right temperament for the exam.

A consistent study is the key to success in JEE. So, whether it is about chemistry, physics or math, the vital part of every section is unswerving preparation and regular revision of concepts. With only a few months left for the JEE 2018, pulling up the socks and setting yourself on a course to reach your goal is the call of the hour.

Wishing you good luck!

(Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal.)