Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts result declared at jac.nic.in, 71.95% pass, check it here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the result of the humanities stream of Class 12 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 71.95%. The pass percentage of boys is 69.19% and for girls it is 74.02%.

Candidates can check their results on council’s official website jac.nic.in after they are uploaded on the website. Click on the link for Class 12 arts result and key in the required details (like roll code and roll number). The result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, the exams between February 19 and March 7 were conducted amidst strict security as many of the exam centres fell in Maoist-hit areas of the tribal state. Few students were caught using unfair means and leaking of questions papers was also reported.

The result for the science and commerce were declared on May 30. The pass percentage of both the streams dipped as compared to last year. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 or 52.36% passed the exam. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, recording a pass percentage of 60.09.