Jio TV to soon carry 32 govt education channels

Educational channels launched by the human resource development (HRD) ministry, will soon be available on Reliance Jio’s mobile app, Jio TV.

These 32 channels, launched in 2016 by the HRD ministry under a scheme called Swayam Prabha, were so far only available on Doordarshan and through Dish TV as other providers refused to carry them free of cost.

But students will now be able to access the content live on their mobile phones. “This scheme will help students learn and understand key concepts while sitting at home,” said an HRD official.

HRD minister Prakash javadekar had appealed to cable operators and telecom companies to carry the channels for the benefit of students.

Under the ministry’s scheme, after watching the content, students can clear their doubts through a toll-free helpline number. The ministry had appointed subject experts to provide good quality content and makes use of pictures, videos and diagrams to make studies more interactive and to help students understand concepts.