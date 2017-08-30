JKBOSE 10th biannual Kashmir result 2017 declared, check it here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday declared the results of Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 (Kashmir Div) examination on its official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Click on any one of the links for ‘Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 ( Kashmir Div )’ given as Location 1 or Location 2.

3) Key in your roll number or name and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out

Candidates may have to wait and try again to see results as the website is running slow due to heavy traffic.

The state school education board earlier declared the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two, bi-annual 2017 - Leh division examination.