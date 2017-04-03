JKBOSE Class 10 annual regular 2016 special exam (Kashmir division) results out, check them here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 Annual regular 2016 special exam for Kashmir division.

Candidates can check their results on board’s official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Click on the link ‘Result of Class 10th Annual Regular 2016 ( Special Exam) (Kashmir Division)’ in the latest results section on the right

3) Key in your roll number and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out

Or click here to directly go to the login page for results.

Read more

The state school education board had recently declared the results of State Open School Annual 2016 Bi-Annual 2015 of Jammu division.