 JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: Jammu (Winter Zone) results declared, check them here | education$high-school | Hindustan Times
JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: Jammu (Winter Zone) results declared, check them here

education Updated: Jan 27, 2017 19:45 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared results of Class 10 annual examinations for 2016 Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared results of Class 10 annual examinations for 2016 Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates.

Candidates can check their results on board’s official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Choose any one of the server for results a) Location 1 b) Location 2

3) Key in your roll number and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out and save on computer

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

The board has recently declared results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two examinations for 2016 (regular) - Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates.

