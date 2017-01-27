JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: Jammu (Winter Zone) results declared, check them here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared results of Class 10 annual examinations for 2016 Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates.

Candidates can check their results on board’s official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Choose any one of the server for results a) Location 1 b) Location 2

3) Key in your roll number and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out and save on computer

The board has recently declared results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two examinations for 2016 (regular) - Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates.