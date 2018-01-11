JKBOSE Class 12 annual exam result for Kashmir division declared at jkbose.co.in
Class 12 students of the JKBOSE Board, Kashmir division, can download their annual examination 2017 results from the official website of the boardeducation Updated: Jan 11, 2018 14:10 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 results for Kashmir division have been released. Check the board’s official website, jkbose.co.in.
Steps to check your results
Click on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) or jkbose.co.in.
Click on the link, JKBOSE Board Class 12 results for Kashmir Division
Once the new page opens, key in your Class 12 roll number and other details
Check your result and take a printout for reference.