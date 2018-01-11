JKBOSE Class 12 annual exam result for Kashmir division declared at jkbose.co.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 results for Kashmir division have been released. Check the board’s official website, jkbose.co.in.

Steps to check your results

Click on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) or jkbose.co.in.

Click on the link, JKBOSE Board Class 12 results for Kashmir Division

Once the new page opens, key in your Class 12 roll number and other details

Check your result and take a printout for reference.